Queen Letizia has these 5 style tips for Duchess Meghan in Morocco Giving Duchess Meghan a little helping hand…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to visit Morocco on 23 February on a three-day trip to the African country. The weather there is quite different to chilly UK temperatures right now, reaching the early 20s, so Meghan will need to dust off her spring wardrobe. At seven months pregnant, the royal must be pondering over what to pack for the warm climate and how to show respect for the predominant religion of Morocco, Islam. Fortunately for her, Meghan has another royal to look to for guidance right now - Spain's Queen Letizia - who is currently on a visit to Morocco with her husband King Felipe. Letizia is known for her immaculate personal style, so these tips will come in handy.

Tip 1: Choose a classic arrival outfit

When Letizia stepped off the plane in Morocco, she looked chic in a classic grey fit and flare dress to just below the knee. She teamed it with some coordinating heels and a Boss clutch. Meghan always nails it with her arrival ensemble, so we're sure she'll opt for a similar look.

Tip 2: Wear a light colour

Meghan and Harry are likely to meet Morocco's monarchy, prime minister and visit popular tourist spots during their stay. The Duchess will need a comfortable-yet stylish-outfit that's not too revealing. Queen Letizia chose to wear an elegant white trouser suit with high neckline for her tour of the country, which just happened to be her engagement party suit too! White is wonderful for keeping you cool and also helps you stand out – just what Meghan needs.

Tip 3: Pack a headscarf

Letizia paid a visit to the Mausoleum of the late King, Mohamed V during her stay and Meghan may well do the same. To show respect, the Spanish monarch covered her hair with a thin, white scarf and we expect to see Meghan follow her lead.

Tip 4: Add a Moroccan twist

Foreign royal visits inevitably include a formal dinner, so Meghan needs to pack a glamorous gown. Letizia nailed her evening look in this divine floor-length white dress with pretty embroidered overlay, giving her outfit a stylish Moroccan look at a gala dinner at the Royal Palace. It's another way of showing her respect for the local culture and she carried off the look perfectly. Take note Megs!

Tip 5: Take low-key accessories

Letizia opted for simple accessories, such as delicate diamond earrings on her visit to Morocco, which suited her classic outfits. While Meghan is a fan of statement earrings and fun stacking rings, we'd expect her to copy Letizia and keep her jewellery on the subtle side.

