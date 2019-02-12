Meghan Markle just recycled her favourite white coat at the Natural History Museum with Prince Harry The royal mother-to-be looks incredible..

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked quite the sleek and stylish pair on Tuesday evening as they headed to a gala performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum. Meghan, who is reportedly seven months pregnant, looked blooming gorgeous in a fabulous outfit which consnsiuted of a white dress by Calvin Klein, teamed with a co-ordinating Amanda Wakeley coat, which she had previously worn in March 2018. Her outfit was complete with a pair of Ralph Lauren heels and a matching clutch. The royal is certainly giving pregnant mums tips on how to dress their bump- we give her full marks. Beauty wise, Meghan wore her hair in her trademark messy bun and sported a flawless face of natural toned makeup. The couple's visit will be in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and the production's official charitable partner, The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC). The Wider Earth is a story about 22-year-old Charles Darwin's expedition around the world on HMS Beagle. The production is presented by Trish Wadley Productions, Dead Puppet Society and Glass Half Full Productions.

Harry, 34, is president of the QCT, which aims to encourage young leaders who are working to change the world. The QCC conserves indigenous forests across the globe, marking the Queen's service to the Commonwealth. During their last royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, parents-to-be Harry and Meghan unveiled six dedications to the QCC during their visit and also welcomed commitment to the initiative by its latest member, Kiribati.

Meghan has had a variety of late-night events this month - and despite being heavily pregnant, shows no sign of strain at all.

Last week, the former Suits star looked incredible in her bump-skimming, monochrome outfit, by Givenchy - one of her favourite fashion labels - at the Endeavour Fund Awards, which was held at Draper’s Hall. She added black and gold high heel shoes, £530, Aquazzura and a pair of glittering diamond studs, £657, by Vanessa Tugendhaft.

