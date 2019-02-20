The Duchess of Cornwall totally nails the matchy matchy look Prince Charles's wife looks as ladylike as ever

Fresh from her show-stopping appearance on the front row yesterday, the Duchess of Cornwall headed to Milton Keynes, where she paid a visit to the Medical Detection Dog's new centre. The wife of Prince Charles wore a polka-dot dress that she last wore two weeks ago, and teamed it with a racing green, cosy dress coat. We love this bold colour on the 71-year-old, it looked great with her English Rose complexion. And giving us all a lesson on how to match our accessories to our outfits - Camilla carried her new favourite handbag - the £295 'Mini Venice' bag by DeMellier London. Her favourite black boots were also added to this bold ensemble and she accessorised with a simple broach that she attached to her coat lapel.

Camilla matched her coat and handbag in style!

The mother-of-two made her first appearance at London Fashion Week on Tuesday and sat next to the editor-in-chief of British Vogue - Edward Enninful.

£295, DeMellier London

The 71-year-old first visited three design workshops, ahead of watching the show. The Duchess later presented the QEII Award for British Design to Bethany Williams. The award was first initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy. Last February, the award was announced and presented to Richard Quinn by the Queen. We will never forget Her Majesty sitting next to Anna Wintour - it was a moment in fashion history!

In true royal style, Camilla decided to recycle one of her favourite outfits that she first wore back in November.

The royal yet again chose the same elegantly tailored striped skirt for a reception for the winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition at Buckingham Palace. The mother-of-two styled the skirt with an understated black top, classic pearl jewellery and a pair of black heels, whereas at the fashion show, she rocked her favourite cape.

