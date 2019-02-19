The Duchess of Cornwall is the queen of the catwalk at London Fashion Week Prince Charles's wife has sure got style...

The Duchess of Cornwall dazzled everyone on Tuesday afternoon as she attended London Fashion Week to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for Design. The wife of Prince Charles has never been to Fashion Week before, so seeing the royal on the front row was a huge surprise! We loved Camilla's fashion-forward outfit, which consisted of a navy and white striped dress, matching cape and high heels.

The mother-of-two looked in great spirits as she first visited three design workshops, ahead of watching the show. The Duchess later presented the QEII Award for British Design. The award was first initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy. Last February, the award was announced and presented to Richard Quinn by the Queen. Who can forget seeing Her Majesty sat next to Anna Wintour?!

The British Fashion Council is a not-for-profit organisation, responsible for supporting talent and enabling growth of the fashion world and these guys are responsible for London Fashion Week as well as The Fashion Awards, (remember Meghan's surprise appearance in December?)

It may have been Duchess Camilla's first time attending Fashion Week, but she isn't a stranger to fashion shows - she even paid a visit to one in 2018. The 71-year-old attended the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show reception in support of National Osteoporosis Society (of which she is president) at Lancaster House, London. The royal looked incredible in a black velvet dress that had white sequin detail around the neckline and cuffs. She carried a chic black clutch bag, wore high heels and glittery jewellery as she joined the high end-designer and glamorous models, before posing in a fabulous group photograph.

The Duchess has a keen interest in fashion and tends to stick to classic styles, although when it comes to her handbags - that's a different story! From her favourite dove grey tote bag to her camel-toned clutch bag from the Queen's favourite label Launer, Camilla knows her stuff.

