Princess Beatrice just borrowed sister Eugenie's favourite coat

Princess Beatrice has been a very busy lady the past few weeks, hot-footing it in her high heels to some extremely glam events indeed. And we all know that it's hard to make your wardrobe stretch when you have back-to-back parties, right? Well, the 30-year-old redhead has found the perfect solution. B looked her typically chic self last week at Childline's first ever Trailblazers event in London and wowed the red carpet in a stylish little black dress, black tights and heels, and she carried a majorly-cute studded handbag. But did you notice her red coat? If you didn't - the sleek, duster-style number in bright tomato red looks to be the same number that Eugenie rocked back in December at a film premiere and its by Galvan. The £700 number is past-season buy and as the sisters look to be the same dress size - and are very close - why wouldn't they share their wares? We all know the royals are notoriously thrifty with their clothes so this fits in with their ethos perfectly.

Beatrice looked beautiful in red

Both sisters clearly have the same ideas when it came to styling the statement piece - they both decided to rock the coat in the same way, teaming the item with classic black dresses to give their ensembles a punchy finish.

Eugenie wore the same coat in December

And what's more, this isn't the first time the daughters of Prince Andrew have doubled-up with their wardrobes.

Back in August, the sisters featured in the September issue of Vogue UK and Beatrice revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

Who would have thought it?! But remember, all is fair in the world of shoes!

