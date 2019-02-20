Meghan Markle wows in very sexy heeled boots for New York night out The wife of Prince Harry's accessories are on point...

The Duchess of Sussex has had an action-packed day of festivities in New York City on Tuesday and we have been loving her Big Apple wardrobe! After her baby shower, the wife of Prince Harry headed to the Polo Bar with pals Markus Anderson and Jessica Mulroney and we loved her look - particularly her accessories. Wearing her favourite navy coat by Victoria Beckham (which she has now been pictured in three times) the royal carried the Stella McCartney Falabella tote in black and a pair of very sexy high heel boots by Tamara Mellon. The boots come in at £532.48 and have a high, prism-like heel. They are still available online in all sizes if you fancy treating yourself…

Meghan looked fabulous on a night out in NYC

The pregnant Duchess looked absolutely glowing during her visit - her soft shiny skin was luminescent and she even switched up her makeup look, sporting dark eye-shadow in a deep navy, and nude lipgloss. Meghan, 38, decided to undo her hair for the occasion (no messy bun here) and looked in great spirits as she was pictured leaving the restaurant.

£532, Tamara Mellon

Earlier that day, the mum-to-be looked super elegant in a short sleeve black coat by William Vintage, £45 retro style sunnies by Le Specs, nude high heels and she carried a matching large tote bag.

WATCH: Meghan's baby shower

Meghan was pictured walked briskly past the cameras and kept her head down as headed into the Upper East Side hotel - The Mark - for her shower.

A team of florists were pictured delivering hundreds of colourful blooms to the venue, with the spring flowers appearing to give a special nod to Meghan's due date in late April. One member of the team was seen carrying an orange tree, which in Eastern history symbolises prosperity, happiness and luck – a fitting gift for the former actress.

