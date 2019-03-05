This Marks & Spencer trench coat has Kate Middleton's name all over it This coat has a royal edge...

The Duchess of Cambridge is undoubtedly the Queen of Coats. From her smart tailored numbers to her funky puffa jackets, the wife of Prince William has quite the collection! One of her most timeless designs has to be her navy blue trench coat from luxury high street brand Ted Baker. It's the kind of number that you could wear constantly and it would never date. Although sadly not available anymore, Ted Baker coats will normally set you back around £395. Don't worry though - Marks & Spencer has come to the rescue for anyone wanting the look, but for less! As part of the M&S Collection, the double-breasted trench coat costs a purse-friendly £49.50 and it comes in six colours, including stone and navy. We love the adjustable cuffs, wide lapels and abundance of buttons which help create a great fit. Plus, there's even a buckle belt to accentuate your waist. We just know Kate would love it...

Kate loves her navy blue trench - she wore one during the royal tour of Canada

Last week we think Kate may have worn her fanciest coat yet. On the second day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland with husband Prince William, the pair visited charity Cinemagic to see how they use film, television and digital technologies as a means to educate, motivate and inspire young people.

£49.50, Marks & Spencer

Kate wowed the crowd in a retro-style, baby blue cape coat dress by Mulberry that came with voluminous sleeves and a belted waist. It was a past season buy from the heritage brand and we wish it was still available now. Sad times!

The day before, mother-of-three Kate wore a beautiful red Carolina Herrera coat, which we've seen her in before, and teamed it with a black jumper, black skinny jeans and her favourite pair of L.K.Bennett boots.

The red number had a trendy Peter Pan collar and a double-breasted finish with large statement buttons. Love! We told you - she's the Queen of Coats.

