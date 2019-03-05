Kate Middleton looks marvellous in mint at Buckingham Palace A glam getup for the wife of Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed onlookers as she was pictured entering Buckingham Palace with husband Prince William, for the Queen's reception to mark Charles's 50th anniversary as the Prince of Wales on Tuesday. Such a momentous occasion calls for a very fancy frock and the mother-of-three certainly didn't disappoint, wearing a stunning mint green dress by Alexander McQueen which she teamed with white high heels. Ever immaculate, the royal wore her hair loose and flowing with bouncy curls and her makeup had a glowing, pearlescent look. Also seen arriving at the event was a heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex -wearing a crisp white coat dress by Amanda Wakeley -as well as Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Minty fresh! Kate looked stunning in pastels

We last saw Kate last week when she was in Northern Ireland with husband Prince William. The royal pair visited charity Cinemagic to see how they use film, television and digital technologies as a means to educate, motivate and inspire young people. We loved the 36-year-old's outfit; which consisted of a retro style, baby blue cape coat dress by Mulberry with a chic belted waist.

We loved Kate's custom-made Alexander McQueen dress

She added navy blue high heel shoes and carried a smart box clutch. Many people commented her attire reminded them of Mary Poppins and we couldn't help but agree! The royal wore her hair loose and bouncy and looked incredible rocking flawless makeup. During the trip, our favourite outfit has to be the shimmering pastel green dress by Missoni she rocked as she stepped out at the Belfast Empire Hall in Northern Ireland.

The glamorous mum looked stunning in the metallic dress which she paired with a pink Mulberry clutch and matching Gianvito Rossi heels. She added aquamarine jewelled drop earrings with a matching drop necklace and we loved her dewy skin which was dusted with plenty of highlight.

