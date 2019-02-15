Loved-up Queen Letizia re-wore her royal engagement outfit for Valentine's Day – see the adorable picture It's just as chic today…

Queen Letizia of Spain always likes to make a statement with her outfits, and she made it loud and clear on Valentine's Day during day two of her royal visit to Morocco – she's still as loved-up as ever with her husband King Felipe! Her look for the day seemed to be a romantic nod to their 14-year marriage, since she chose to wear the Giorgio Armani trouser suit that she first wore in November 2003 to announce her royal engagement. How. Adorable.

Letizia in her Armani suit in 2019 and 2003

The chic two-piece is just as gorgeous a choice now as it was back then – that perfectly sleek tailoring and simple silhouette makes it the ultimate example of minimal dressing, are we right? The only real difference in the two looks is Letizia's footwear choice – on Thursday, she wore nude pointed heels, while back in 2003 she opted for a black pair.

Letizia isn't the only royal to send a message of love with her fashion choices. The Duchess of Sussex recently stepped out in her beloved Aquazzura engagement shoes, while Princess Eugenie famously seemed to send an adorable message to her then-fiancé Jack Brooksbank in May 2018, when she attended a Buckingham Palace garden party wearing a hat emblazoned with the word 'Love'. Aww.

Wearing a gorgeous gown at a formal gala dinner in Morocco

Of course, Meghan is due to visit Morocco with Prince Harry soon, and Letizia has certainly been setting the standard for style out there with her own official trip. For a formal gala dinner at the Royal Palace, the Queen wore a stunning white gown with an intricate lace overlay to keep her modesty in check – take note Meghan! Of course, Letizia also showed her respect by wearing a head scarf for some of her engagements – and we can most likely expect our very own Duchess to do the same.

