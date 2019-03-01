Queen Letizia's shimmering celestial dress is too gorgeous for words Don't get us started on those Chanel earrings…

Queen Letizia of Spain is the ultimate royal style chameleon (this week, she's been snapped in everything from a floor-length ballgown to an edgy leather dress) and on Thursday, she won us over yet again in this ultra-pretty celestial midi. She can do no wrong! Letizia's pale blue dress looks to be made from a fine knit material, and is from one of her go-to designers, Nina Ricci. It's clearly one of her favourites, since she's actually worn it before - to an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the Europa Press news agency in 2017. This time around, she added a chic matching waist belt, though she did stick to what she knows with her metallic heels by Magrit.

Letizia looked gorgeous in one of her favourite Nina Ricci dresses

Studded with sparkling sequin stars, the fitted dress is from the brand's Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, so sadly now unavailable - though there are plenty of interstellar-inspired pieces on the high street at the moment. And to match her starry outfit, Letizia even accessorised with her ultra-luxurious Chanel 'Comète' earrings - which could well be a nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld. They are thought to be worth around £6000 - lucky Letizia, eh?

The King and Queen are hosting Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra and his wife Maribel Diaz in Spain, and Thursday's outfit was chosen for a reception at El Pardo Palace. Earlier in the week, the monarch wowed in a fabulous Felipe Varela ballgown to welcome the important guests, though our eyes were undoubtedly on her gorgeous floral tiara - which wouldn't look out of place in a Dolce & Gabbana runway show, we reckon.

In a beautiful floral tiara to welcome the President

The beautiful headpiece was created back in 1879 by British jewellers J.P. Collins and is quite unique in that it can be worn as a tiara, necklace or collection of brooches. Worn to adorn her delicate Duchess Kate-like up-do, Letizia once again proved she can do classic royal elegance as well as modern monarch - keep it coming, Your Highness!

