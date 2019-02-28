Spain's Letizia is a fairy-tale Queen in beautiful lilac gown and floral tiara Letizia just gave us a lesson in royal glamour

All hail the Queen of fashion, Letizia of Spain! The stunning monarch has wowed us once again in another beautiful ball gown, donning a fabulous Felipe Varela lilac dress for a dinner in Madrid. The former journalist and her husband King Felipe, dressed in their finest to welcome the Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra and his wife Maribel Diaz on Wednesday evening. All eyes were on Letizia, who sparkled in her floor-length strapless gown with intricate floral embellishment. If you think her dress looks a little familiar, you're right as Letizia wore the frock back in 2011. We love a bit of royal recycling!

When Letizia first wore the elegant dress eight years ago, she went for a simple look, with pretty diamond earrings and a chic up-do. On Wednesday, the royal went for full-on glamour, adding a diamond bracelet, matching lilac sash and show-stopping tiara. The Mellerio tiara has particular significance for Letizia, as the diamond piece used to belong to her mother-in-law Queen Sofia.

The beautiful tiara was created back in 1879 by British jewellers J.P. Collins and is quite unique in that it can be worn as a tiara, necklace or collection of brooches. The headpiece looked absolutely stunning on the Spanish Queen, complementing her gown perfectly.

Letizia's beauty look is elegant as always, keeping her lips a subtle nude shade, adding a touch of bronzer to her cheeks and drawing attention to her eyes with a bold coating of mascara and eyeliner. We love the royal's sophisticated up-do, reminding us of some of Duchess Kate's formal hairstyles over the years.

Another style smash for Spain's royal fashion icon.

