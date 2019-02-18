Is this Queen Letizia's most stylish outfit? We think it might be! Queen Letizia, we salute you for your latest look...

If you're not au fait with Queen Letizia's epic style, you need to swot up because this is one royal you need to know about, we promise you. The Spanish royal, who is married to King Felipe VI, was photographed on Monday afternoon in a killer outfit as she attended the Fine Arts Gold Awards ceremony in Cordoba, Spain. We're talking a houndstooth skirt and top-combo (designed by Hugo Boss), which she teamed with a pair of sexy red stilettos, which we think you'll agree, really elevated the look. The 'Liza' shoes are by high-end Spanish label, Magrit, and this is Letizia's go-to designer for her footwear.

Letizia completed her look, like all good royals do, with diamonds. Adorning her ears, she opted for a pair of diamond and ruby drop earrings. Simply stunning.

Beauty-wise, the 46-year-old rarely disappoints! She stuck to her signature makeup look which consisted of a small amount of foundation, bronzer, a touch of blush and light brown smoky eyes. On the lips, she chose a rust-coloured red.

It's been a busy month for the royal couple, having just returned from Morocco where we saw her serve up sartorial masterpieces, including a white suit which we saw her wear on Valentine's Day. Her look for the day seemed to be a romantic nod to her 14-year marriage, since she chose to wear the Giorgio Armani trouser suit that she first wore in November 2003 to announce her royal engagement. How. Adorable.