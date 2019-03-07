The surprisingly cheap black T-shirt Meghan Markle can't be without OK, we will take one in every colour...

We all know the Duchess of Sussex loves designer labels. From Erdem and Givenchy to Valentino and Carolina Herrera, the wife of Prince Harry is always well turned-out with her pricey buys. However, sometimes the royal is partial to a bargain (or two) and we've tracked down where she gets her T-shirts from and what's more, you can purchase them for just £34. Not bad, right? On Wednesday, Meghan, 37, made a surprise appearance at the WE Day at Wembley Arena with Prince Harry and we loved her casual - yet totally smart attire - chic black trousers, black high heel stilettos by Manolo Blahnik and she added a fabulous navy blue blazer. But you may have missed her classic crew neck T-shirt - which is from Brit brand Lavender Hill Clothing, and it's still available to purchase online.

Meghan looked glam in her T-shirt and trousers look

The pregnant royal likes the design so much that she also has it in white too. On her two-day whistle-stop tour of Ireland in 2018, Meghan delighted onlookers when she teamed her black tailored suit by Givenchy with a simple white T-shirt by the brand.

Meghan's fave T-shirts are classically designed

The brand's casual tee stands out because it's ethically made from eco-friendly fabrics and creates a lovely smooth shape. A T-shirt can be worn with anything - from jeans to pencils skirts so will never, ever date.

Meghan also wore the same design in white

The British company was launched in 2013 by Isobel Ridley, who had an aim of creating simple, luxurious, attractive and affordable pieces that can be worn daily.

£34, Lavender Hill Clothing

By using the best quality fabric and flattering feminine silhouettes, all the items the brand sells are timeless and trans-seasonal.

Since the launch almost seven years ago, the collection has grown from offering super soft T-shirts to include timeless lounge and nightwear as well as an accessories line. The brand is super ethical too - they take great care in sourcing and manufacturing their items too, using raw materials.

