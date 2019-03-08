The Duchess of Cornwall's latest outfit is SO stylish, it has got Vogue calling The wife of Prince Charles is getting rave reviews...

Thursday proved a busy day for the Duchess of Cornwall and despite her action-packed schedule, she looked as stylish as can be in her grey skirt suit, which she teamed with smart high heels and her staple - her stunning pearl necklace. Her first port of call was Avondale Park School in Notting Hill for World Book Day, where she chatted with pupils about reading. “The best thing you can possibly do is to read - if I could give you any advice I would just say, 'keep on reading and you'll go a long way'." she remarked. The visit was a special one for the wife of Prince Charles; she is patron of several organisations that support literacy including the National Literacy Trust, BookTrust and First Story, and has been a passionate supporter of the BBC children's writing competition 500 Words.

Camilla looked fabulous in her pinstripe suit and pearl necklace

Later that day, the mother-of-two headed to Clarence House for a reception to mark the beginning of the annual Women of the World festival. While she was there, the 71-year-old spoke to Edward Enninful - editor-in-chief of British Vogue magazine - and Cherie Blair.

Edward Enninful has some fab things to say about the Duchess

There's nothing like getting a fashion powerhouse like Edward’s seal of approval and he had some glowing things to say about the royal. "It would be my DREAM to get her on Vogue. I just love her! She wears what she does with such integrity. That's what fashion is all about."

"She's stylish, she is comfortable in what she wears, she know what suits her and she is honest. She's also incredibly warm. I met her first about a year ago and have since then attended events with her in Ghana and Nigeria. I just love her, I really do. I didn’t expect her to be as warm and as funny as she is." Watch this space...

