The Duchess of Cornwall wore a kaftan to a black-tie event & TOTALLY pulled it off

On Wednesday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall attended an early St Patrick's Day dinner with husband Prince Charles at the Embassy of Ireland in London, amongst some A-listers including Sir Kenneth Branagh, comedian Dara O'Briain and actors Fiona Shaw and Adrian Dunbar. Camilla decided to dress for the occasion in a fabulous full-length green kaftan- style dress that was covered in sparkly embellishments and embossed detail. The 71-year-old added nude high heels and accessorised with simple drop earrings, letting her fancy number do all the talking. The kaftan was a gift from the King of Morocco when the couple visited in 2011.

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has worn this glittery ensemble - she actually stepped out in it last month too. At a grand event which took place at Buckingham Palace, Charles and Camilla met cricketer Isa Guha for a dinner for the British Asian Trust. Camilla styled the dress slightly differently though - adding diamond earrings by Cleef Van & Arpels and wore her trademark blonde hair in her favourite bouffant stye with extra volume at the crown.

The Duchess has had a very busy week so far. On Tuesday she joined Charles and other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace, for a reception hosted by the Queen, to mark the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales. Once again - Camilla opted for green, this time in the form of a funky coat-style dress. And she even paid tribute to her husband in a special way - by rocking the Prince of Wales feathers brooch.

The glittery piece of jewellery - which was originally a wedding gift - is inscribed with the Prince of Wales motto "Ich Dien", German for "I serve". It is one of the smaller brooch options from the section of her jewel collection that relates specifically to the Prince of Wales title, and she continues to wear it regularly. So sweet!

