Meghan Markle, Camilla Parker-Bowles, & Princess Beatrice are loving this handbag brand We always knew the royal ladies had bags of style...

Here at HELLO! we are avid followers of the royals and what they wear. And because the royal family are always out and about - it's inevitable that they occasionally double up when it comes to designers. There's a handbag brand that not one, but three royals have been sporting recently, and that's DeMellier. The Duchess of Cornwall carried the brand's 'Mini Venice' racing green bag last month which is priced at £295. The generously-sized bag comes with a cute tassel on the front clasp and went perfectly with the royal's suit skirt and jacket. Great mind's clearly think alike - The Duchess of Sussex carried the same bag a year earlier on a visit to Cardiff.

We loved Camilla's DeMellier handbag

And it's not just Camilla and Meghan either - Princess Beatrice has been snapped carrying the 'Dubai' design from the brand- in oxblood.

Meghan has it too

The £455 number is slightly larger than the Venice and is more of a tote shape with a big gold buckle at the front. And what's more, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa has the same bag in black.

£295, DeMellier

Camilla, Pippa, Beatrice and Meghan are in great company too - Beyoncé, Emily Blunt and Lily Collins have all been seen rocking the company's arm candy.

Princess Beatrice has the 'Dubai' bag, £455

The London-based luxury handbag brand was founded by Mireia Llusia-Lindh. She had a unique vision - she wanted to create handbags that make women feel empowered, as well as being beautifully designed and of the highest quality, but also made with integrity whilst finding a way to give back to those less fortunate.

MORE: Victoria Beckham must have designed this dress with Meghan Markle in mind

For every bag purchased, the brand funds a set of lifesaving vaccines and treatments aimed to save the life of a child in need through A Bag, A Life - their permanent charity initiative. How lovely?

READ: Celebrities looking extremely stylish wearing Victoria Beckham