The Duchess of Cornwall is gorgeous in green at the Investiture of Prince Charles

Tuesday was a very important day for the Duchess of Cornwall; she joined husband Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by the Queen, to mark the Fiftieth Anniversary of the Investiture of The Prince of Wales. Camilla looked fabulous and certainly dressed to impress for the occasion - rocking a very gorgeous green dress. And she even paid tribute to her husband in a special way - by rocking the Prince of Wales feathers brooch, which was originally a wedding gift and is inscribed with the Prince of Wales motto "Ich Dien", German for "I serve". It is one of the smaller brooch options from the section of her jewel collection that relates specifically to the Prince of Wales title, and she continues to wear it regularly.

Camilla looked fabulous in a great coat dress

The royal also joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well as the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate looked as stylish as ever, rocking an amazing mint green dress and heavily pregnant Meghan, 37, wore a beautiful gold frock with a sleek white Amanda Wakeley coat.

This reception is particularly poignant as it celebrates the 50 years that Charles has dedicated to Wales, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The event was a true celebration of Welsh charities, organisations and businesses. As well leading figures in Welsh and UK public life, the Archbishop of Canterbury gave a speech to mark the anniversary.

The royal family came together to celebrate Prince Charles

There was also a musical performance in the Ballroom by students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, of which Charles is Patron. There was also a performance piece presented that was written for the anniversary by Welsh composer Paul Mealor, inspired by the legend of the Lady of Llyn y Fan - a mountain lake near the Prince of Wales’s Welsh home, Llwynywermod in Carmarthenshire.

We last saw Camilla last week at a visit to the Barnardo's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford, east London. The royal looked blue-ti-ful in her favourite blue skirt suit and high heels as she met with children who were benefiting from the services at the centre. She stopped at an manicure station and looked thrilled at the sight of all the lotions and potions, where some of the girls were having fun with glitter and bold colours. "Oh my goodness, you're having different colour on your nails - you're going to be very, very beautiful by the end of the day," she was heard telling young carer Connie. So sweet!

