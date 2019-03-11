Meghan Markle looks SO gorgeous in Victoria Beckham outfit at the Commonwealth Service The wife of Prince Harry looks blooming right now...

Fresh from her appearance at Canada House on Monday morning, where she wowed onlookers in the prettiest green coat by Erdem, the Duchess of Sussex looked as gorgeous as ever she arrived for the Commonwealth Service later in the day. The stunning mother-to-be brought the glamour for a second time, wearing a fabulous outfit by Victoria Beckham. The royal addeda white circular hat and a crisp white coat. This is the second time the wife of Prince Harry has attended the annual service, which took place at Westminster Abbey. This year is even more special as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

Meghan was a vision in white as she arrived at the Commonwealth Service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also present - we loved Kate's latest look, which consisted of a fabulous red coat dress with matching hat. The couples joined the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla for the special service. There were musical performances by Clean Bandit, as well as a reflection, given by Lewis Pugh, an endurance swimmer, ocean advocate and the UN Patron of the Oceans. The service was broadcast live on BBC One and across the BBC World Service, in celebration of Her Majesty's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth.

Meghan's dress featured the chain print from VB's AW19 Collection

