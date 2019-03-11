Meghan Markle channels Jackie O chic for outing at Canada House The former Suits star looked as stunning as ever

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off an action-packed Monday with an appearance at Canada House. The pair saw professionals showcasing the diverse community of young Canadians living in the UK to mark Commonwealth Day. Meghan - who is heavily pregnant with her first child - looked as glowing as ever, rocking a fabulous green, 50's style coat by Erdem with a cowl-style neckline and striking black applique detail and shoes by Aquazzura. Her immaculate beauty look didn't disappoint either; her skin looked as dewy as ever and minimal makeup highlighted her stunning features and she wore her hair up in a high bun. Prince Harry looked sharp and suave in his suit. What a stylish pair, eh?

Meghan looked gorgeous in green!

Canada House is situated near Trafalgar Square and is home to the Canadian High Commission to the United Kingdom. It's the place Canadian expats and tourists visit if they're ever in need of something while travelling.

Meghan's coat was by Erdem and was hot off the catwalk

The last person to visit was the Queen in 2017, where she stopped by to mark Canada's 150th birthday. While there, according to the Associated Press, she and Prince Philip "toured a collection of Canadian artefacts from the royal collection – including many with photographs of her presiding at important events."

It's a really big day for the royal family. Her Majesty The Queen - who is Head of the Commonwealth - will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and it will be televised on BBC One for the nation to enjoy. As well as Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance at the service.

Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth - a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.

