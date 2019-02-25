Meghan Markle stuns in vibrant print dress to meet King Mohammed VI of Morocco alongside Prince Harry This is her last look of the official tour

If there's one thing for sure it's that the Duchess of Sussex's Moroccan tour outfits have been absolutely flawless over the last couple of days and her latest look is no exception. Looking elegant to meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday afternoon, the mother-to-be chose an ultra elegant outfit for her bump. She wore a blue floral print dress by Carolina Herrera, which featured a floaty floor-length skirt, and was teamed with a satin clutch and nude heels. For her beauty look, she wore her hair up in her trademark bun, her cheeks blushed with a coral hue and kept her eye makeup subtle but beautiful with just a swipe of mascara and perfect brows.

Meghan's final Morocco look was stunning

This is actually the third outfit of the day for the 37-year-old. Early Monday morning, she was spotted attending the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in the perfect day-time attire. Once again wearing her green J.Crew Field Mechanic Jacket, she paired it with a spring-ready striped jumper, black skinny jeans, slouchy black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and bar stud earrings by Ecksand. Prince Harry, of course, looked dapper next to her in a pair of grey chinos, brown suede desert boots and a light puffer jacket.

Taking things up a notch, the second outfit of the day proved a lot more glam. Opting for a gorgeous monochrome look, the Duchess wore an elegant black pleat dress with the £150 Babaton Keith white jacket by Aritzi that she previously wore in May 2017. She finished the look with statement gold earrings and the Manolo Blahnik 'Carolyne 70' Black Satin and Velvet Polka Dot Slingback Pumps she wore the previous day.

This meeting between the royals marks the final official outing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before they spend their last night in private in Morocco. We can only imagine they'll be staying in one of the country's most beautiful Riads.

