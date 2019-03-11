Marks & Spencer has launched an incredible dupe of one of Meghan's most memorable Givenchy looks - at a bargain price Unsurprisingly, it's selling out fast

The Duchess of Sussex is known to be a big fan of British high street staple Marks and Spencer - as are her many fashion fans - so we're chuffed to report that that the bargain brand has launched yet another dupe of one of Meghan's most memorable looks, from favourite luxury designer Givenchy nonetheless. The fine knitted midi dress, with a pleated skirt and fitted short-sleeved top, looks remarkably similar to the outfit Meghan wore for the final day of October's royal tour in New Zealand (at a fraction of the price, of course).

You can recreate Meghan's Givenchy look with Marks and Spencer's version

The Duchess' royal blue look was actually separates, though many believed it was a dress at first glance. The crew neck knit top is a bespoke piece by the fashion house, which Meghan has in a couple of colours and often teams with her favourite skirts - this pleated number is another piece made especially for Meghan by Claire Waight-Keller. It sparked headlines at the time, as it appeared to be a little transparent in some of the photographs from the walkabout!

While you would be looking at paying into the thousands for Meghan's ultra-elegant Givenchy look, the M&S alternative comes in at just £39.50 (and won't expose your underwear, hopefully). Made from a soft, fine fabric, we reckon it would make the perfect spring work look. It's available in black and white or a rich raspberry shade - so you can go bold like the Duchess or keep it classic. Either way, a number of sizes have already sold out online - that Markle effect is real...

Wearing M&S at the Royal Albert Hall

We wouldn't be surprised if Meghan is keen herself, since the Duchess is known to shop at M&S. She has sparked a sell-out at the store on many an occasion, most memorably when she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance wearing a gorgeous fitted dress from the brand. Meghan's other favourite high street retailers include ASOS, H&M and And Other Stories - she's partial to her Adidas trainers and affordable jewellery from Missoma, too.

