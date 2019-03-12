Marks & Spencer's grey plaid coat looks just like Pippa Middleton's fave jacket Kate's sister is loving all things check...

Pippa Middleton is the queen of dressed-down glam. From her favourite cosy Zara coat to her surprisingly affordable cross-body bag, her attire is always classic with a funky edge. On Monday, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was seen taking her baby Arthur on a morning stroll and we loved her outfit. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail, the wife of James Matthews was seen sporting a grey Prince of Wales check coat by Alexa Chung. She teamed the £695 coat with a mustard knitted top, black jeans and a pair of studded boots. The outerwear staple has since sold out, but Marks & Spencer has the answer. The high street mecca has a similar number that boasts the same statement check - and it costs a much cheaper £79. Result!

This coat, £79, Marks & Spencer looks just like Pippa's

Plaid and tartan are big news right now in the fashion world and we have been loving the fact the British high-street is packed with all things check.

We last saw Kate's sister at the British Heart Foundation Gala in February

If you're feeling particularly daring, M&S also has a stunning pink-toned trench coat in the same print, which is perfect for covering up from all those April showers…

£49, Marks & Spencer

The last time we saw new mum Pippa was in February at the British Heart Foundation Gala. It was her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son last year - and the brunette beauty looked sensational.

Turning heads on the red carpet, the 35-year-old rocked a dazzling Temperley gown that featured the most fabulous abstract pattern. As much as her frock was particularly fancy, her thoroughly modern updo that caught our attention the most - she sported a milkmaid braid! The funky plaits were visible at the front and wrapped round the back, finishing into a neat bun. We can't wait to recreate the look at home.

