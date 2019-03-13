Zara Tindall's races outfit is all kinds of gorgeous The Queen's granddaughter is the epitome of Cheltenham chic!

Zara Tindall left her adorable girls at home on Tuesday and enjoyed a day out at Cheltenham races with her mother Princess Anne, and we are loving her attire. The wife of former rugby player Mike Tindall dressed up in the most fabulous navy blue coat by Guinea London which set her back a cool £425. Known as the 'Piccadilly', the coat is made in a classic Navy Herringbone - one of the brand's House Tweeds - and is cut in a flared shape that was trimmed in coordinating in navy blue velvet. Zara also looked to be wearing a simple dress underneath her glam coat, and added knee-high boots by Stuart Weitzman and a quilted Chanel handbag. Her bright blue hat by Juliette Botterill provided us with a burst of colour, and made a real statement to her overall look.

We loved Zara's races look

Princess Anne decided to opt for a more traditional, warm-toned tweed coat that had rustic brown pockets and she topped her look off with a faux fur hat. So chic!

Zara and Anne looked to be enjoying the day!

It has been a busy few months for the Queen's granddaughter. In January, Zara headed to Australia for the Magic Millions Polo Tournament and we loved her holiday wardrobe.

Zara wore boots by Stuart Weitzman and a coat by Guinea London

At an event held at the Gold Coast Turf Club, Zara, 37, stunned in a black dress that was emblazoned with red and white flowers. The frock had an on-trend funnel neckline and a flirty, mini hem.

Zara glammed it up further by adding high heel stiletto shoes with perspex detail and topped her blonde hair with a pretty floral crown. Her pretty red bag caught our attention on the day, and the gorgeous accessory was from high-end designer Kate Spade and had pearls stitched on the front. You can still buy it online too - it will set you back £126, which isn't too steep for a royal-approved handbag!

