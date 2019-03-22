The Duchess of Cornwall turned heads in turquoise on royal tour of the Caribbean The wife of Prince Charles looks blooming in blue...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked blue-ti-fu on the fifth day of the royal tour of the Caribbean, touching down in Saint Kitts and Nevis and we are mightily obsessed with her latest look. The wife of Prince Charles decided to opt for a gorgeous, turquoise blue kaftan which she wore over white trousers. Camilla teamed it with a pair of silver espadrilles and carried her tote bag

(which she has rocked all week) by Heidi Klein and added what looked to be a Tiffany & Co. coffee bean necklace and turquoise drop earrings. The royal also kept her cool with her lace parasol - which really reminded us of the parasol the Duchess of Cambridge carried when she took part in the royal tour of Asia in 2012. Kate visited a war memorial in Singapore with husband Prince William and stayed cool by carrying a white parasol, making sure she was shaded during the walk.

The Duchess of Cornwall looked cool and chic in her summery outfit

This week, the mother-of-two has been sporting what we call 'sunshine chic' - a variety of kaftans. From rosy pink to icy blue, Camilla's worn them all!

We love her dressed up look she sported on Tuesday evening the best, however. The 71-year-old headed to Ilaro Court, in Bridgetown for an event and we loved her super sparkly dress that was covered in appliqué detail. Keeping cool, the royal decided to wear the fancy number over white trousers and she accessorised with her favourite earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels which cost a whopping £34,000.

The Duchess tends to buy many of her occasionwear outfits from Fiona Clare. The bespoke company is based in Battersea, where shoppers are encouraged to head to the brand's studio for a consultation. The designer sketches designs and showcases beautiful fabrics and trimmings which come from France and Italy. Fiona specialises in integrated boning, which gives the best tailored fit, as well as fine detailing using embroidery, beading and lace.

