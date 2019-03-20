The Duchess of Cornwall looks cool in pink in St. Vincent with Prince Charles Another chic look for the Duchess

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of their spring tour of the Caribbean on Wednesday and the pair looked in great spirits as they received an official welcome. Looking as stylish as always, Camilla, 71, wore a baby pink kaftan over white trousers, and looked cool and fresh during the visit. She accessorised the outfit with silver flats and a cute parasol to stay protected from Barbados sun. The coolest touch? Those Ray Ban shades. This week the royals have had separate engagements and Camilla later visited the St Vincent and Grenadines Community College and St Vincent Girls’ High School, where pupils have been busy creating their entries for The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

Since the mother-of two has been in the Caribbean, she has been sporting some very climate-appropriate outfits and on her first day, we saw the royal head out in an icy blue, super-floaty kaftan which she teamed with white linen trousers, espadrilles and a funky beach bag by Heidi Klein which cost a whopping £220. The boho-style tote was roomy and light - and ideal for carrying all those holiday essentials.

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla met with Dame Sandra Mason, who as Governor General, is the Queen's representative on the Commonwealth island, as well as the country's first woman prime minister Mia Mottley. The pair looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the sunshine. On Sunday, Prince Charles spent a few hours solo in St Lucia before heading to Barbados to meet Camilla who flew out a few days ahead.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall WOWS in white for Cheltenham Ladies Day

That evening, the royal pair went to an evening reception where Tom Jones and Lionel Richie were amongst guests. Dressing up for the occasion, Camilla wore a super sparkly dress that was covered in appliqué detail. Once again, she teamed the fancy number with white trousers and she accessorised with her favourite earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.

READ: Pippa Middleton, Zara Tindall & The Duchess of Cornwall have the SAME handbag