The Duchess of Cornwall just stepped out in the funkiest of shoes in Barbados

The Duchess of Cornwall has been looking beautiful in Barbados during the royal tour of the Caribbean and on Wednesday the wife of Prince Charles looked pretty in pink, wearing the cutest pink kaftan over sleek white trousers. We particularly loved her silver shoes which were of the espadrille variety, except they were made with a sizeable wedge. How cool? The perfect footwear to wear in such a sunny climate! The royal also added a cute parasol to stay extra cool and even rocked a pair of tortoiseshell Ray Ban shades. During the day, Camilla also visited the St Vincent and Grenadines Community College and St Vincent Girls’ High School, where pupils have been busy creating their entries for The Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

We love Camilla's sun-appropriate accessories

It appears that kaftans are top of the mother-of-two's list during this royal tour; Camilla has worn three so far! On Tuesday, we saw the royal rock an icy blue, super-floaty kaftan which she teamed with white linen trousers, and a funky beach bag by Heidi Klein which cost a whopping £220.

The boho-style tote was roomy and light - and ideal for carrying all those holiday essentials. We loved the cute tassel too.

This isn't the first time the royal has worn a wicker-style bag. In 2018, Camilla wowed on the royal tour of France and Greece. During a visit to Kapnikarea, the blonde wore her favourite pair of lavish earrings from high end jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels which are worth a whopping £35,000 and teamed them with a raffia bag adorned with striking woven cherries. The statement bag certainly packed a punch and hit many summer micro trends – particularly as woven bags are a must-have summer essential.

