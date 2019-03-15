Marks & Spencer's striped midi dress is JUST like Meghan Markle's Reformation frock A royally-good dupe...

Cast your mind back to October 2018.The Duchess of Sussex had just announced her pregnancy and had jetted off with husband Prince Harry for the royal tour of Australia. Her working wardrobe was stunning (no change there!) but there was one dress that really caught our eye, and it was by Ethical brand Reformation. The relaxed dress flattered her baby bump perfectly - it was white, made in a lovely light linen material and would have been majorly easy to pack in her case - no creases!. Also, the £164 Pineapple dress tied at the waist so would have been perfect for her growing frame. The lovely design is sadly no longer available - but don't worry; Marks & Spencer has a hugely similar design that could almost be the dresses' twin sister. The Striped Fit & Flare Midi Dress from the M&S collection range has the same subtle flared skirt, mixture of stripes and is made in linen too, giving it lightweight and elegant finish. And best of all, it comes in at a purse-friendly £39.50. Not bad, right?

We loved Meghan's Reformation linen dress

The former Suits star loves stripes - we've seen her sport the print a fair few times during her pregnancy. Most recently, on her whistle-stop tour of Morocco, the Duchess gave onlookers a lesson in casual glam, rocking a Breton striped top, which she paired with her favourite J Crew Field Mechanic jacket and spring-ready black skinny jeans. As always, she accessorised to perfection with black suede boots by Stuart Weitzman and bar stud earrings by Ecksand.

Marks & Spencer has a great alternative - for £39.50

Keeping in with the stripe theme, in April 2018 for her appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Meghan went all nautical on us, rocking an Altuzarra striped dress, a black blazer by Camilla & Mark and a seriously funky striped navy and white handbag which sent Twitter wild.

The Zip Top Cross body bag was by Australian brand Oroton and retails at a surprisingly affordable £171.

