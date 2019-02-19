Marks & Spencer's white tailored blazer has Meghan Markle's name written all over it Royal style, for a lot less...

The Duchess of Sussex is the queen of the casual yet smart look. Prince Harry's wife loves form-fitting trousers, crisp white shirts, cross-body-bags, funky boots, sleek heels and has quite the collection of outerwear staples, including plenty of blazers. Back in October - during the royal tour of Australia - Meghan, 38, stepped out in a sharp white blazer by Altuzarra, which set her back a cool £1,299. The Acacia blazer was from the brand's 2018 collection and we loved the sleek shape; it gave the former Suits star the best silhouette. If you’re in the need for an office wear staple like Meghan's, look no further than Marks & Spencer. The high-street brand has a white, single-breasted blazer for an affordable £69 that is something we just know the royal would love.

Meghan's blazer is from Altuzarra, and priced at £1,299

It seems M&S shoppers love the new item too. One review that appeared online read: "Another stylish staple in my wardrobe. Great with or without the matching trousers.

Get the Look - £69, Marks & Spencer

Good longer length - which makes a great change from all the boxy blazers that have been around over winter. Nice fabric, neutral colour which will team well with most items." Can't say fairer than that, right? The streamlined design would give the wearer an uber-smart look and would look particularly swish teamed with the matching trousers, which cost £45.

The former US actress told Glamour magazine back in 2015 that blazers are a huge part of her wardrobe. When asked what she would wear if she was going on a dinner date, the actress replied: "I would probably wear jeans, a nice top and a blazer."

She also added that black and white clothes are some of her most favourite to wear - and added that blooming lovely prints are just not her kind of thing. "A lot of my personal style is reflected -I like monochromatic and tonal dressing and I don't generally wear prints."

