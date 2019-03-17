Kate Middleton is gorgeous in custom-made Alexander McQueen for St Patrick’s Day Shamrock chic!

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful as ever as she celebrated St Patrick’s Day on Sunday! Kate chose to wear a custom green Alexander McQueen coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base alongside husband Prince William. She teamed it with a co-ordinating clutch and Gianvito Rossi's 'Piper' suede pumps, and wore her hair up in a stylish chignon. The Duke and Duchess have carried out this engagement for the past few years – and we always look forward to Kate’s patriotic outfits.

The royal couple took part in the traditional proceedings of the day - watching the soldiers participate in the parade, with William taking the salute. Afterwards, Kate handed out shamrocks to officers and warrant officers – a tradition that was started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, the wife of Edward VII.

Saturday’s event concludes a busy week for the Duchess, who stepped out for a number of engagements over the past few days. On Monday afternoon, she and William joined the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. She chose to recycle her fitted Catherine Walker military coat for the occasion, pairing it with a matching hat.

The following day Kate was out again to visit the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre, winning our best-dressed of the week in a purple Gucci pussy-bow blouse and chic Jigsaw trousers. And later that evening, she made an outfit change into a floral Alexander McQueen gown for the Portrait Gala. The dress, which was very similar to the one Kate wore to the 2017 BAFTA Awards, was thought to be a ‘reworked’ version, since it featured cap sleeves instead of the original off-the-shoulder neckline – but it was later revealed to be a completely different outfit.

