Kate Middleton wows in Catherine Walker as she teams up with the Queen on joint visit The royal pair are as chic as can be!

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge certainly brightened up a very dreary and rainy Tuesday, as they paired up on a visit to King's College, London. The royal duo opened Bush House, which is the latest education and learning facility on the Strand Campus. Looking as stylish as ever, Kate, 37, wowed crowds in a gorgeous grey coat dress by Catherine Walker with a black waist belt, a black fascinator and black high heels by Gianvito Rossi. She wore her hair loose and full and as always, natural makeup accentuated her beautiful features. Not to be outdone, Her Majesty looked incredible rocking bubblegum pastel pink.

Kate looked fabulous in grey Catherine Walker

The Queen - who is patron of King's College - visited the establishment last in 2002 and 2012. On Tuesday, she received a tour with Kate and then proceeded to meet supporters of the development. An action-packed day awaited the pair; they viewed a robotics demonstration as well as a demo showing how sensors made from textiles can measure useful information about the body. They then paid a visit to the virtual trading floor, and met with students from the Entrepreneurship Institute, which supports entrepreneurial thinking, skills and experiences amongst King's students, staff and alumni.

The Queen looked pretty in pink!

We last saw the wife of Prince William on Sunday, where she celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style! Mother-of-three Kate decided to go for green to match the mood, rocking a custom-made green Alexander McQueen coat to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at their base.

Keeping it classic, she carried a coordinating clutch bag and the most fabulous pair of Gianvito Rossi 'Piper' suede pumps which cost around £510 a pop.

These heels are clearly favourites of the royal; she wore them a week ago when she headed to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Lambeth, this time teaming them with tailored Jigsaw trousers and a purple, pussy-bow shirt.

