How Kate Middleton is celebrating her first Mother's Day with Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mum-of-three. Kate, who welcomed little Prince Louis into the world on 23 April last year, will spend the weekend with her family as they also step into the Easter holidays together. A spokeswoman for Kensington Palace told HELLO! that the Duchess will spend the day privately with her family.

The Duchess last celebrated the special day as a mum-of-two - while heavily pregnant - with her other older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Just 12 days later, the children's baby brother was born - which means that Louis be celebrating his first birthday during George and Charlotte's Easter school break.

Kate made her final royal engagement before the Easter break on Thursday, as she headed to the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park. Charlotte broke up from school on Wednesday, and Prince George broke up on Friday. Both royal children aren't due back until Wednesday 24 April, so they will have plenty of time to play with their baby brother Prince Louis during their special time off over the next few weeks.

Although it is not exactly known how the Cambridges will spend the holidays, it is likely that they will all head to their country house in Sandringham, Anmer Hall. The royals regularly stay on the Queen's Estate during the children's school holidays, where they can escape the hustle and bustle of London and enjoy more low-key outings.It seems to be the ideal place for the next month full of celebrations.

