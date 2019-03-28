Duchess Kate is casual-cool in trendy hiker boots for adorable Scouts engagement Comfy Kate!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a fun day out with the Scouts on Thursday, dressing for the outdoor occasion in a burgundy J Crew jumper, skinny black jeans, a khaki Barbour jacket and her trendy lace-up hiker boots, which are from See by Chloe. We love comfy Kate! The Duchess is known to love hands-on activities, so we're not surprised she chose this look. She styled her hair in signature bouncy blowdry, too.

Kate dressed comfortably for her day out, and wore her Scouting scarf of course!

Kate's visit to the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park, Essex is in aid of the organisation’s new pilot to bring Scouting to younger children. The engagement also celebrates the site’s 100th anniversary year. The mum of three is set to take part in a number of activities with the children, including boat building and balloon rocket assembling. How fun!

The spring fashion essential that the royals are obsessed with

Loading the player...

A group of Scouts aged 14 to 18 will also show Kate a number of Gilwell Park’s iconic features, including the famous Gilwell Oak, named UK Tree of the Year in 2017. Prior to departing, the Duchess will plant an oak sapling to mark the 100th anniversary of Gilwell Park.

Kate's See by Chloe 'Marta' boots, J Crew jumper and Barbour Defence Jacket

Thursday's event will be Kate's first engagement since stepping out with the Queen for a visit to King's College in London. Of course, the occasion called for a much more formal outfit, with Kate this time choosing a chic grey coat dress by Catherine Walker, a black hat by Lock & Co and black high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Her black tights and smart hat were no doubt a deliberate choice in respect of Her Majesty, who wore a bold pastel pink outfit.

Kate stepped out with the Queen earlier in March

Debrett's spokesperson Adam Partridge told HELLO!: "Opting to wear black tights rather than her preferred sheer ones, as well as choosing to wear a hat, are two ways that the Duchess of Cambridge signalled deference to both the Queen and tradition during this particular engagement. One other important thing to note is Kate's light grey dress, which allowed the Queen's pink pastel outfit to take centre stage."

Royal mum & daughter style moments ahead of Mother's Day