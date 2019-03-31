Sarah Ferguson's surprising career change revealed How cool!

Sarah Ferguson has teamed up with a familiar face in the hope to take the music world by storm. Prince Andrew's ex-wife has been working with The Voice UK coach Will.i.am in the studio, will the Black Eyed Peas singer planning to turn her poetry into music. Talking to The Mirror, the singer explained: "Fergie brought it up. She was like 'Imagine my poetry over your beats.'" He continued: "She's my home girl. We do tea all the time. She came to my ghetto with Prince Andrew to mentor kids at my old school. I love Fergie. And her daughter Beatrice. She's the coolest. I love her eyes."

Sarah Ferguson is teaming up with Will.i.am

The mother-of-two is no stranger to writing, and has published a series of children's books. Sarah revealed during a rare interview on The One Show that she can't wait to become a grandmother as she "writes children's books" and is a "child at heart." Sarah will no doubt be supported in her new venture by her two daughters – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – and her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who she has remained close to.

Sarah and her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

She previously opened up to HELLO! about her family unit. She said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us."

Speaking about her role as a mum, she added: "I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that." Sarah also spoke about her strong family unit with Andrew during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue," she said. Sarah also tells her daughters that it's okay to "face your fears" and "to be yourself."

