Royal guests wow at Monaco's glamorous Rose Ball – see all the stunning gowns What a night!

What a sparkling celebration it was this weekend for Monaco's royal family – Saturday night marked the annual Rose Ball, or 'Bal de la Rose', which often sees countles royal guests attend in their finery. First founded by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1954, the party is a fundraiser for the Princess Grace Foundation – and this year was particularly poignant following the death of Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who had worked with Princess Caroline of Hanover to design the yearly ball for a long time.

Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Carole Bouquet, Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover

The evening featured a special tribute to the designer, and was this year themed around the glamour and bold colours of the Mediterranean Riviera. Unsurprisingly then, the likes of Charlotte Casiraghi, Tatiana Casiraghi, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma all wowed in spectacular gowns. Missing was Princess Charlene of Monaco, however, who did not attend unlike her husband Prince Albert.

How high dare Kate & Meghan go? The Royal Heel-O-Metre

Loading the player...

Host Princess Caroline looked incredibly chic in a black and pink gown, thought to be Chanel in tribute to her late friend and collaborator. She also gave a nod to her beloved mother Princess Grace by wearing her stunning Van Cleef and Arpels pearl and diamond parure for the very first time – a classic set the late royal often wore.

Alessandra de Osma and husband Prince Christian

Prince Christian of Hanover's wife Alessandra chose a gorgeous Carolina Herrera gown, meanwhile – a designer also loved by the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Letizia of Spain. Caroline's daughter Charlotte wowed in a custom-made Saint Laurent gown with a statement sequinned bodice, while her sister-in-law Tatiana wore a bold red Giambattista Valli number and matching Charlotte Olympia heels.

Beatrice sparkled in Christian Dior

Perhaps our best-dressed of the night was 19-year-old Princess Alexandra, who stayed perfectly on-theme for the party in her sparkling multi-sequin gown. Also in attendance was Beatrice Borromeo, who seemed to channel classic Grace Kelly in her Christian Dior tulle dress and knotted bun. Which is your favourite look?

The Countess of Wessex WOWS in a Victoria Beckham dress - but Melania Trump wore it first