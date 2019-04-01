Sarah Ferguson's pricey new designer accessories are the stuff of dreams Lucky lady!

Sarah, Duchess of York made a surprise appearance at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday – didn't she look lovely in her stylish designer outfit? We couldn't help but notice that the mum of two has added a few pricey new accessories to her collection, including an incredible Chanel Vanity Case handbag – which appears to be sold out everywhere – and a pair of adorable Charlotte Olympia 'Cool Cats' pumps, which are actually from the designer's men's range. Clever.

Sarah spotted in Bahrain with daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Duchess' gorgeous Chanel bag is a little tricky to track down, and is no longer listed on the French fashion house's website in her classic white and black colourway, though the style sells second-hand for nearly £4000. This season's version of the Vanity Case bag can sell for up to £6,710. Woah. Meanwhile, Sarah's Charlotte Olympia sneakers are in the sale, reduced from £325 to £130. She teamed her stylish new accessories with her favourite black mini skirt and a black pussybow blouse with pretty embroidery on the back.

Sarah isn't the only royal loving Charlotte Olympia's range of cat-inspired pieces – her daughter Princess Eugenie is also a big fan, having recently stepped out wearing the brand's velvet backpack, which also features the motif. She also wore a pair of heels from the line on her wedding day.

And actually, the Duchess of Sussex has even worn the brand's Kitty Flats in the past, snapping a picture of them on her now-closed Instagram page as she enjoyed a day out in Toronto in 2017. Though we haven't seen her wearing them since she joined the royal family, they were clearly one of her favourite pairs, since she posted a close-up shot on her social media page. They are £365 and now come in a range of colours and finishes.

