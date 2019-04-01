The Countess of Wessex WOWS in a Victoria Beckham dress - but Melania Trump wore it first Great minds think alike...

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Thursday evening as she hosted an evening reception at St. James's Palace, which celebrated the achievements of global eye health leaders in their efforts to bring vision to everyone, everywhere. The wife of Prince Edward - who is Vice-Patron of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust - dazzled onlookers in her stunning striped dress by one of her favourite designers - Victoria Beckham. The fancy frock was made up of vertical stripes in navy, orange, nude and red tones and is a past-season buy, worth £1,550. The royal accessorised to perfection; teaming it with a navy blue jacket and her favourite nude high heels.

Sophie at St. James's Palace (Pictures:The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust)

If this frock looks familiar - that's because America's First Lady Melania Trump rocked the design back in July 2018. During a visit to the UK, the 48-year-old accompanied Theresa May's husband Philip May at the Royal Hospital Chelsea to meet British Army veterans and chose VB for the very sweet engagement. Due to the warm weather at the time, she wore the sleeveless design without a jacket and like Sophie, teamed it with nude heels. So chic!

Melania Trump wore the same dress in 2018

We last saw Sophie on Wednesday as she headed to the Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium, to have a meeting with eye health experts from 27 Commonwealth countries.

Sophie looked incredible in her navy blue pencil dress that had printed flowers around the neckline and at the hem. The mother-of-two teamed it with a navy blue peplum jacket, nude heels and a matching clutch bag and wore her trademark blonde hair up in a sleek chignon.

﻿This isn't the first time Sophie has worn this particular frock - in 2016, the Countess paid a visit to the Licensed Victuallers' School in Oxford and she styled the blooming gorgeous number in a similar way - also pairing it with a smart jacket, but she then teamed it with black high heels instead of nude shoes.

