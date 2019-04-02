The Countess of Wessex just made a simple outfit look SO glam with one clever trick Sophie styles it up...

It has been a busy few days for the Countess of Wessex, who has undertaken a variety of engagements - all the while looking nothing short of amazing. On Sunday, the royal was at Wembley Stadium for the Portsmouth v Sunderland, EFL Checkatrade Trophy Final. Photographed from the waist-up, Sophie was wearing one of her wardrobe staples - the black roll neck jumper which she accessorised with a gold bangle from Tiffany & Co, as well as gold disc earrings. These simple accessories really gave her the glam factor and totally jazzed up her look. The 18K gold bangle Sophie sported is worth around £4000 and also comes in silver and rose gold.

Sophie looked incredible in her rollneck jumper and gold jewellery

The blonde beauty is a huge fan of jewellery - particularly earrings, and we always keep our eyes out for new additions in her collection.

Get the look: £12.99, H&M

In August last year, Sophie was snapped in Balmoral with her husband Prince Edward and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Sophie's bangle is by Tiffany & Co.

The family accompanied the Queen and Prince Phillip as they attended church in the nearby village of Crathie and Sophie looked to be embracing the crustacean trend of shells, crabs and sea urchins, by rocking a pair of gold, shoulder-grazing drop earrings which were incredibly eye-catching and could be seen through the window of her car.

Although some of Sophie's pieces are super pricey - not all her gems will break the bank. The royal is often pictured wearing her stud earrings by Monica Vinader.

The 'Siren Stud' earrings feature amazonite gemstones and you can pick them up for an affordable £115 online. The Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the brand - regularly wearing the 'Siren Wire' earrings in green onyx many times during public visits. Part of the brand's permanent line, they are still a big seller and come in at a reasonable £135.

