The Countess of Wessex WOWS in Oscar de la Renta at a charity dinner

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible on Wednesday evening as she joined charities Wellbeing of Women and The Urology Foundation, to attend a dinner for Hike for Hope: Ethiopia, celebrating with supporters who have raised an incredible £153,000. The wife of Prince Edward looked stunning as she presented the cheque and we loved her outfit. The royal wore a past-season buy from Oscar de la Renta that gave her a super-sleek edge. The knitted number was made in a feminine fit-and-flare silhouette, with cut-outs at the neckline and it was also adorned with a striking jacquard floral design. Sophie, 54, added a navy blue tailored jacket, high heels and carried a studded clutch bag.

The Countess of Wessex with teh team behind Hike for Hope: Ethiopia

The mother-of-two is a supporter of Wellbeing of Women and met with the intrepid hikers who completed their adventure at the end of last year. The Hike for Hope trekkers tackled the Simien mountain range over the course of seven days and on the final day, reached the summit after a 3.30am start and a gruelling 14-hour ascent to the top.

Sophie wore this dress by Oscar de la Renta

The trek itself was led by the Queen’s former Surgeon Gynaecologist and Wellbeing of Women Honorary president Sir Marcus Setchell, and renowned prostate surgeon Professor Roger Kirby. They were joined by friends and supporters. The hike was the sixth and final in the Hike for Hope series, which has raised over £1.4 million to date.

Wellbeing of Women was founded 55 years ago, and it is one of the only charities that finds cures and treatments across the breadth of female reproductive health, including pregnancy & childbirth, fertility, gynaecological cancers, and overlooked areas like endometriosis, PCOS and the menopause.

The organisation also funded Professor Henry Kitchener, who linked HPV to cervical cancer which led to the HPV vaccination program in schools, making cervical cancer preventable for the first time.

