The Countess of Wessex wears a truly fabulous outfit at the Stock Exchange

OK, we know that the Countess of Wessex always, always looks stylish, but we have to say, her latest look has to be one her very best. On Friday, the wife of Prince Edward paid a visit to the London Stock Exchange for International Women's Day and wow, didn't she look amazing? The 54-year-old royal brought the glam in a bright red, colour-pop skirt by Valentino, £954, and teamed it with a crisp white top, carried her favourite snakeskin clutch bag, topped her look with a lovely grey S Max Mara coat, £825, and finished with a pair of super elegant nude high heels. Top marks Sophie!

It's been an action-packed week for the mother-of-two. On Wednesday evening, Sophie officially opened the Beacon of Light education charity in Sunderland, and who introduced the royal onstage?

Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer! Taking to Instagram afterwards, Faye shared a lovely photo of the pair on stage, and wrote: "It was an absolute honour introducing on stage HRH the Countess of Wessex, who officially opened and is Patron of our @beaconoflightsunderland. It’s my second time meeting her. (Last time at Strictly). She's so grounded and real. I'm a huge fan." In the snap, fashion-mad Sophie looked incredible in a black dress with a patterned red overlay and wore her trademark blonde hair up in a high chignon.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2014, the royal explained she has come to realise that the public are often very interested in her wardrobe. "It's still not about me, it's about my charities but I recognise that I'm on display. I remember having a chat with somebody and them saying, 'You know you've got to recognise that this is part and parcel of what you're doing."

"When you walk into a room, yes people are going to talk about what you're doing there, but they're also going to want to know what you're wearing," she said.

