The Countess of Wessex recycled her favourite floral dress & it looks as good as new Royals love to rewear their favourite frocks

On Wednesday, the Countess of Wessex headed to the Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium and had a meeting with eye health experts from 27 Commonwealth countries, who are aiming to expand & develop eye health services across the Commonwealth. Sophie looked incredible in her navy blue pencil dress that had printed flowers around the neckline and at the hem. She teamed it with a navy blue peplum jacket, nude heels and a matching clutch bag and wore her trademark blonde hair up in a sleek chignon. During her visit, the wife of Prince Edward performed simulated cataract surgery on model eyes and saw how people from across the Commonwealth are being trained to perform the procedure which can restore eyesight.

Sophie wore the same dress back in 2016

On photographs that appeared on the Royal Family Twitter, the accompanying post read: "Worldwide 253 million people are blind or visually impaired, yet 80% of these cases could have been avoided. The Commonwealth Eye Health Consortium is a network working across the Commonwealth to develop national programmes to tackle major causes of avoidable blindness."

Get the look! Left, £75, and right £43.20, Closet London

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has worn this particular frock. Three years ago, the Countess paid a visit to the Licensed Victuallers' School inOxford, where she officially opened the school, which provides pupils with access to independent living, further education and employment. Styling the blooming gorgeous number in a similar way - she paired it with a smart jacket but this time teamed it with black high heels instead of nude shoes.

We haven't tracked down where the royaL's dress is from yet but we've found two amazing alternatives if you fancy getting Sophie's blooming lovely look.

Closet London has not one, but two navy blue floral dresses that have a distinctive royal vibe. The Navy blue tulip tie back dress is made in the same pencil cut and is currently one sale for £43.20! If you prefer long sleeved frocks, the brand has just the number, adorned with oriental blooms, for £75.

