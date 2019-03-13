The Countess of Wessex surprises in a VERY quirky Victoria Beckham dress The wife of Prince Edward looked amazing in her latest outfit

The Countess of Wessex celebrated International Women's day last week in style on Friday, in an event at Buckingham Palace and we almost missed her dazzling outfit, which came entirely from Victoria Beckham. The wife of Prince Edward stunned in an usual camouflage top and skirt from VB's high-end range and we love the statement feel. The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk. We love the print, which was made up of a Bordeaux and green colourway. It was priced at £1295 for the skirt and the matching shirt is £675. A pricey look, but Sophie makes it work. She added nude high heels and glam statement earrings.

Sophie looked stunning in Victoria Beckham

This isn't the first time the Countess has worn Victoria Beckham - the label is a firm favourite of the royal. Back in September, she wore a royal blue knitted top and midi skirt combo by the former Spice Girl's fashion brand.

Shirt, £675 and Skirt, 1295, Victoria Beckham

The wife of Prince Edward added Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and wore her trademark blonde hair tied back. Cobalt blue is a classic shade that will always be in style and we just know that Sophie will be rocking this outfit in years to come.

Loading the player...

Friday proved a very busy day for Sophie ahead of the event at Buckingham Palace. Her first port of call was the London Stock Exchange and her look was pure #outfitgoals.

MORE: Celebrities looking extremely stylish wearing Victoria Beckham

The 54-year-old royal wowed in a bright red, colour-pop skirt by Valentino which set her back £954, and she teamed it with a crisp white top. Accessorising to perfection, she carried her favourite snakeskin clutch bag, topped her look with a lovely grey S Max Mara coat, £825, and finished with a pair of super elegant nude high heels. Perfection!

READ: This is the pillowcase Victoria Beckham uses & you won't believe what it does for her hair