Sailor chic! We ADORE Queen Letizia's polka blouse and trouser combo

And she's done it again. The stunning Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in another elegant outfit on Wednesday when she attended a Media and Mental Health meeting in Madrid. The former journalist got spring fashion bang on in this chic navy and white polka dot blouse and coordinating cropped trouser ensemble. Letizia's look has a real sailor feel to it, with those cool gold brass buttons down the sides of the trousers and that high waist. We've actually seen the monarch in this exact outfit before on Easter Sunday in 2018. It's so fab to see a royal recycle their clothing.

Letizia's gorgeous spotty blouse is by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, while her high-waisted cropped trousers are by Hugo Boss. According to the blog, Queen Letizia Style, the royal carried a Large Double Pouch Bag by Loewe and wore £218 'Liza' suede heels by the label Magrit, another of Letizia's preferred brands.

We're a tiny bit obsessed with the monarch's sweet mini butterfly earrings, which are thought to be from Elena C by Elena Carrera. The 18K white gold and diamond earrings retail at £507.

Letizia's beauty look was flawless as usual. Her brunette locks were styled in a sleek fashion to just below her shoulders and she opted for a peachy lip colour. The Queen's lashes were something else – just look at that fullness and length!

On popular Instagram fan page Royal Addicted, there were plenty of compliments for the royal's outfit. One follower posted: "She always looks so stylish but classy at the same time!" while another wrote, "Always so beautiful, love the way she dresses."

