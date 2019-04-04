You will majorly want Princess Beatrice's latest outfit – it's in the colour of the season If in doubt, wear a neutral

Princess Beatrice is certainly keeping herself busy on the New York social scene, right? She was photographed at an arty book party on Wednesday evening, joining the likes of Jeff Koons and Ralph Lauren CMO David Lauren for the reception of Jared Cohen’s new book, Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America. Fancy. The Princess made sure she looked totally on-trend in her latest outfit, an ultra-flattering mini dress in a sandy shade that we reckon is one Spring/Summer's biggest shades. Beige is the new black, didn't you know?

Princess Beatrice appeared at a book launch in New York

Beatrice kept her signature strawberry-blonde hair in her go-to loose style, and wore her makeup natural and soft. The pictures, published by British Vogue, see her pose for a snap with artist Jeff. She told the magazine she was excited to be at the party, saying: "I love history. I studied it at university back in London."

Princess Beatrice's ultra-chic Maje dress just went into the sale at 50 per cent off

Loading the player...

The Princess jetted back to New York from Bahrain this week, having appeared at the Grand Prix on Sunday with new boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. For the occasion she wore a floaty two-piece by Australian designer Zimmermann, and her go-to Zara 'Plaited City' bag.

Wearing Zimmermann and Zara at the Bahrain Grand Prix

And while the royal has penchant for pricey designers when it comes to her outfits of late – who can forget her incredible £5660 Alaïa dress for February's Portrait Gala – her high-street bag of choice is just £39.99, and is still available from the high street favourite. With its boxy shape, royally-approved top handle and summery basket style, we reckon this will be Beatrice's favourite accessory this season. It's still in stock online, but we predict a sell-out…

Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses