Pippa Middleton wows in a seriously stylish striped shirt The new mum always looks incredible

Pippa Middleton has been photographed on a springtime stroll with her gorgeous baby Arthur in tow and we are loving her dressed down (yet glam) um-friendly attire! The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was snapped By The Daily Mail wearing a blue striped shirt with a lovely navy blue lace trip at the collar and cuffs. By high-end brand Sandro, it was originally priced at £209 but we have the best news - it is now on sale for a much more affordable £109. And what's more, all sizes are still in stock but you better get in their quick - most things the wife of James Matthews purchases sell out super quick.

Pippa wore this shirt, £109, Sandro

The 35-year-old is quite the fan of pastels right now! Last week the brunette beauty was spotted taking a stroll in London, wearing one of the most well put together outfits that money can buy. Pippa teamed her oxblood skinny jeans with a pair of crisp white Jimmy Choo trainers, a matching hair tie in the same burgundy shade and the most dreamy baby blue jumper. The knitted delight was from Lucy Nagle and cost a purse-busting £289. We love the funnel neckline and exaggerated bell sleeves.

Pippa always looks fabulous

Sandro is a french brand loved by the royals - in fact, one of Princess Eugenie's favourite dresses is from the stylish company. Great minds always think alike and last week we spotted another royal fashion trend - Aspinal London handbags. Zara Tindall spent the week at Cheltenham races and each day carried her maroon, half-moon shape bag by the brand that set her back £450.

Loading the player...

Incredibly, the Duchess of Cornwall has it too ( but in black) and Pippa has a penchant for the brand also - she has the same bag as Zara and Camilla, but hers is made in a slightly smaller style.

MORE: Marks & Spencer's grey plaid coat looks just like Pippa Middleton's fave jacket

One of her favourites numbers by the brand is the 'Portobello', which you can pick up for £325.

READ: Pippa Middleton's milkmaid braids are really easy to copy - but you'll need day old hair