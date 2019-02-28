Pippa Middleton's milkmaid braids are really easy to copy - but you'll need day old hair Kate Middleton's sister loves a plait…

On Wednesday evening, at the British Heart Foundation Gala, Pippa Middleton made her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son last year Arthur last year - and doesn't she look sensational? The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister wowed the red carpet in an intricate Temperley gown that featured the most fabulous pattern. But we have to say, it was her thoroughly modern up-do that caught our attention the most. Not a chignon like her sister, nor a messy bun like the Duchess of Sussex, but a milkmaid braid. The funky plaits were visible at the front of head and wrapped round the back, finishing into neat bun. Fabulous!

We spoke to ghd's creative artist Patrick Wilson who has styled Mollie King, Rochelle Humes and Kendall Jenner. "This style works best on next day hair. I would add a dry shampoo for extra texture. Using a tail comb, create an off-centre parting. Start from left to right with a Dutch braid. Then, keep adding hair until you end up at the nape of the neck. Repeat the same steps on the other side of the head."

He added: "with the remaining hair on the mid-section, smooth down with a) and secure into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. Twist the ponytail into a small bun, using fine pins to secure as you go."

You can also make the look your own by adding a few tendrils. Patrick explained: "To personalise the look, pull pieces out of the hairline to soften the style."

To polish over and add movement to the flyaways, I like to curl away from the face with the ghd curve creative wand, £120. It makes it feel a lot more modern. Finish with a light mist of ghd final fix hairspray, £9.95 to hold the look into place."

