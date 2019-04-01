Pippa Middleton's pastel jumper of dreams is just perfect for spring The Duchess of Cambridge's sister is looking better than ever...

Let's face it - Pippa Middleton is the queen of dressed-down glam. From her cross-body bags, and figure-hugging jeans to her checked jackets and Zara staples, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to make a relaxed look appear chic. On Friday, the mother-of-one was spotted taking a stroll in London, wearing one of the most well put together outfits money can buy. In pictures that appeared on The Daily Mail, the brunette beauty teamed her oxblood skinny jeans with a pair of crisp white Jimmy Choo trainers, a matching hair tie in the same burgundy shade and the most dreamy baby blue jumper. The knitted delight was from Lucy Nagle and cost a purse-busting £289. We love the funnel neckline and exaggerated bell sleeves. If you want the perfect pastel look for less - we have rounded up some fabulous dupes that look very similar to Pippa's pricey creation.

Pippa wore this stunning jumper by Lucy Nagle

The wife of James Matthews is often pictured quietly walking the streets of London - often with her baby son Arthur in tow and last month was no different.

Get the look! £24.99, Zalando

The 35-year-old was seen sporting a grey Prince of Wales check coat by Alexa Chung. She teamed the £695 coat with a mustard knitted top, black jeans and a pair of studded boots.

H&M has a similar design, £30

However, Pippa's last official outing on the red carpet was back in February at the British Heart Foundation Gala.

Loading the player...

It was her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son last year - and she looked nothing short of sensational in her eye-catching Temperley gown, which featured the most fabulous abstract pattern.

MORE: Pippa Middleton, Zara Tindall & The Duchess of Cornwall have the SAME handbag

As much as her frock was particularly fancy, her thoroughly modern up-do caught our attention the most - she sported a milkmaid braid! The funky plaits were visible at the front and wrapped round the back, finishing into a neat bun.

READ: Pippa Middleton recycles her favourite sellout honeymoon dress