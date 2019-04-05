The Countess of Wessex's AMAZING Peter Pilotto dress was worn by this royal cousin Royal style twins!

Last week, the Countess of Wessex joined blindness prevention charity Orbis UK to mark the launch of their See My Future appeal at an event in central London. The wife of Prince Edward looked incredible as she helped launch the campaign. Dressing to impress, the royal wore an amazing frock by Peter Pilotto. The bright blue, floral print number was emblazoned with the striking print, made in pastel colours. Known as the cloqué dress, it had a crew neckline, short angel sleeves, and the fit-and-flare silhouette was super flattering. The fancy design is still available to purchase at Selfridges, for £795. Sophie added her favourite nude high heels and teamed it with her gold Tiffany & Co. bangle as well as a Chanel watch.

Sophie looked incredible at the See My Future appeal event (BenStevens/Orbis)

On Thursday evening, we spied that Lady Kitty Spencer - Princess Diana's niece - was at a radio station in Australia and she wore exactly the same designer dress! She also styled the eye-catching design in a similar way; with high heels and minimal jewellery.

Sophie helped launch the new appeal for Orbis UK (BenStevens/Orbis)

See My Future aims to raise £850,000 and incredibly, until 23 June - all public donations made to the appeal will be doubled by the UK government. How amazing is that?

The news that the UK government will match every pound, up to £2 million, will help save the sight of thousands of children and adults around the world.

The funds raised will go directly towards expanding Orbis’s project in Nepal which screens and treats children with sight loss, enabling them to attend school and face a brighter future.

Sophie, 54, is a global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, and is a longstanding supporter of Orbis.

Kitty Spencer wore the same dress in Australia

She has seen the charity’s sight-saving work first hand, visiting Orbis’s Flying Eye Hospital programmes in Kolkata in

2013 and Bangladesh in 2017. The mother-of-two has seen everything from a cataract surgery using basic cost effective techniques, to a complex prosthetic surgery on a man who had not been able to see for fourteen years.

