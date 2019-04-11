Princess Eugenie seriously can't stop shopping at this high street store Princess style on the high street...

When you find a brand that fits you really well and you like their designs, it's safe to say you will probably return there every time you need something new for your wardrobe. Princess Eugenie does just that - heads to Whistles every time she needs a fancy frock and we've noticed the majority of her official engagement outfits are from the luxury high street store. On Monday, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew travelled to Vienna to speak at an important anti-slavery conference – and she relied on her favourite UK brand for her outfit. The newlywed rocked a trendy zebra-stripe dress from Whistles - known as the 'Animal Devore Francine Dress' which costs £195 in the store's online sale.

Princess Eugenie's latest dress is £195 from Whistles

Last month, the sister of Princess Beatrice headed to Windsor Castle to check out her iconic wedding dress, which is part of the new royal wedding exhibition, and teamed her pricey hounds-tooth coat by Sandro with a fabulous lace dress - also by the high street store.

The sister of Princess Beatrice wore a Whistles dress last month too

The £169 getup is made in a timeless design, which combines a classic silhouette with chic animal detailing. It had a flattering fitted waist and a demure high neckline.

Eugenie in her stylish striped dress by Whistles in 2016

For the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016, the royal went all nautical on us, stepping out in a striking striped statement dress that was made in the most regal of tones - navy blue, white and red. We especially loved the ruffled hem and the 29-year-old has been pictured in it many times since then.

Princess Eugenie in her 'Belize Print Dobby' dress by Whistles

And who can forget her pretty black and yellow tea dress?

The 'Belize Print Dobby' dress (which the royal has worn on numerous occasions, from store openings to official visits) has long-sleeves, the all-important floral print, and is cut in a flattering fit and flare shape. Originally priced at £179, it has been discounted in the summer sale and now retails for £125.

