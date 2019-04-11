Love Queen Letizia's green scarf-print dress? Matalan's £18 dupe is AMAZING Royal style on the high street

Queen Letizia wowed onlookers on Wednesday as she paid a visit to the Real Monasterio de la Encarnación in Madrid, turning heads in a patterned green dress by royally-loved brand Sandro. The wife of King Felipe totally owned the scarf-print trend that featured on the dress and the paisley design ensured she stood out from the crowd. The stunning 46-year-old added black high heel stiletto shoes and wore a black tailored coat over her shoulders. Her makeup was as flawless as ever and she accessorised with diamond crawlers - earrings that travel up the ear lobe. Funky!

Queen Letizia's dress was by Sandro

If this dress looks familiar to you, that's because the Queen of Spain rocked the silky frock back in December at the Hotel Auditórium. The brunette beauty did accessorise it slightly differently though - adding a pair of Prada pumps and a pretty clutch bag by Nina Ricci. The dress itself set her back £350, but it sadly isn't available anymore. However, we've found an incredible dupe from high street favourite Matalan and it costs just £18. Yes, really.

Get the look! £18, Matalan

The 'Scarf Print Midi Dress' is made in a floaty fit, with a chic high neckline and has a collared button front fastening, a tie waist and cuffed long sleeves. Best of all, it is available online now in all sizes. Perfect for both a party or the office, you can't go wrong with such a bargain price, right?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's style evolution

Green dresses are a speciality of the mother-of-two; it's a great shade on her and we can see why she likes the tone so much.

MORE: Sailor chic! We ADORE Queen Letizia's polka blouse and trouser combo

Last month the stylish royal joined Prince Charles at The National Gallery and wowed in an emerald green dress which was emblazoned with a striking floral print. She even accessorised with some matching green earrings and a pair of grey, pointed court heels.

READ: These Marks & Spencer's royal dupes would fool Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton & Co.