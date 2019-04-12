Princess Eugenie follows the number one royal fashion rule & TOTALLY nails it The daughter of Prince Andrew stuns in Erdem, again!

We all know the royals are very good at re-wearing their favourite fashion threads. From the Duchess of Cambridge re-working her Alexander McQueen frock last month to the Countess of Wessex and her polka-dot dream of a dress she has stepped out in three times this year alone, the royal family love to re-hash their favourite looks. Princess Eugenie is no exception to this rule, and last week the daughter of Prince Andrew headed to Rob Stewart's SHARKWATER EXTINCTION premiere screening and rewore a dress she wore to Ascot last year. In photographs that appeared on the Team Sharkwater's Instagram, the royal left her hat at home and stunned in a beautiful floral dress by Erdem.

Princess Eugenie wore an Erdem dress to Ascot 2018

Erdem's stunning high-necked floral dress set the royal back £1385 at the time, and it went down to £969 in the brand's mid-season sale. White with colourful flashes of bloom prints, it's the kind of number that could be brought out each season and Eugenie is certainly getting her wear out of it!

The royal family love Erdem - particularly Prince William's wife Kate - who has worn the Canadian Turkish designer many times in the past.

On the royal tour of Sweden in 2018, Kate looked incredible wearing a mustard yellow floral print gown by the designer, to a glamorous black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador. It was the perfect choice for the royal, who at the time was six months pregnant with Prince Louis.

And the following evening at the Fotografiska gallery the mother-of-three glowed as she wore a blue dress - one again by Erdem - which hugged her changing shape and skimmed over her neat baby bump. She added a coat by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt. The 37-year-old accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings by British designer Robinson Pelham.